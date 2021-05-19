Educators rush to help Georgia student who collapsed during field day

An Upson-Lee Middle School student remained in the hospital Wednesday evening after she collapsed during a field day event. This happened Tuesday morning on the school’s track field. Several school employees and educators are being hailed heroes in rushing to her aid.

"We have some basic running events and the student is a cross country runner and so she eagerly participated in the running event and had not been running long and pretty much collapsed," said Rhonda Gulley, Upson-Lee Middle School Principal.

Principal Rhonda Gulley told FOX 5, one of their 7th graders, named Audrey, went into full cardiac arrest. That’s when she said, the P.E. teacher, school nurse, and physical therapist ran to help.

"There was no pulse," said Gulley.

She said one began CPR while another ran to get a defibrillator.

"What we are hearing is that the fast response time is what helped in this case," said Gulley.

Within minutes of EMS arriving, she was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Atlanta at Scottish Rite. The school shared a picture on social media saying it’s great to see Audrey’s smile.

"Seeing her yesterday and seeing her today, we were so thankful for that sweet smile," said Gulley.

Principal Gulley said they are still praying for Audrey while she remains in the hospital. But many believe it’s the heroic efforts that took place that kept her alive.

"We are truly thankful to have the right people at the right place at the right time and truly save this sweet child’s life," said Gulley.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.