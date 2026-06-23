Edgewood liquor license freeze proposed after shootings
ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders are considering a temporary halt on new liquor licenses along the popular Edgewood Avenue corridor as concerns about public safety continue to grow.
What we know:
The Atlanta City Council's Public Safety Committee is reviewing a resolution introduced by Councilwoman Liliana Bakhtiari that would impose a 180-day moratorium on new liquor license applications in the area.
The proposal follows several high-profile violent incidents along Edgewood Avenue. Earlier this month, two people were shot in the corridor. Authorities later arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting.
The area was also the site of a mass shooting last year that left one person dead and 10 others injured.
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What they're saying:
Supporters of the measure say the pause would give city leaders time to evaluate public safety concerns and the impact of alcohol-serving establishments in the corridor.
What's next:
For now, the resolution remains in committee and has not advanced for a vote by the full City Council. The committee has not announced when it will revisit the proposal.