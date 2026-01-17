3 men shot during fight on Edgewood Avenue

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Three people were shot on Edgewood Avenue Saturday morning. (FOX 5)

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after three people were shot on Edgewood Avenue, just a block away from where a mass shooting occurred in the neighborhood last summer.

What we know:

Officers said they responded to the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday after reports of several people being shot. Upon arrival, officers found three men with gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified the victims as being 30, 27, and 21 years old.

The 30-year-old was shot in his right foot.

The 27-year-old was shot in his left arm.

The 21-year-old was shot in his left shoulder and ankle.

All three victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Officers stated that the shooting appeared to have started during a large fight at the location.

What's next:

Detectives are investigating the Saturday morning gunfire, but it remains unclear how many shooters were involved or if any arrests have been made.

Dig deeper:

The shooting comes just months after three different shootings on Edgewood Avenue occurred during the same weekend in July.

The first of those shootings occurred around midnight on July 28 in the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue NE. The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left foot, later arrived by private transport at Grady Memorial Hospital.

A mass shooting then took place around 1:27 a.m. the same day at 349 Edgewood Avenue. In that incident, police say 10 more people—seven men and three women—were shot and taken to local hospitals. One victim, identified as 27-year-old Santos J. Wyatt, died at the scene.

A third shooting happened early on July 26, injuring three people, according to police.