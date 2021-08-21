Atlanta police continue search for Edgewood Avenue triple shooting suspect

Atlanta Police are still searching for whoever’s responsible for a triple shooting last weekend on Edgewood Avenue that injured three people.

"If I was standing up instead of sitting down and counting the money then I probably would be dead right now," injured victim Ahmad Henry Said.

Ahmad Henry can’t help but be thankful as he recovers from the shooting.

"Down the street, there was something going on and an encounter. All of a sudden I heard a car peel off and gunshots," Henry said.

Henry was working inside ‘Ourbar ATL’ helping to close.

Ahmad Henry feels lucky he wasn't killed in a drive-by shooting on Edgewood Avenue last weekend. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"I got hit in the leg and in broke the bone and the bullet got stuck in the leg. As soon as I got hit in the leg I fell to the ground and one of my coworkers dragged me behind the bar and tied my leg up. My other coworker got shot in the foot," Henry said.

Atlanta police reported a third person was hit.

"As I opened the door I heard my little sister crying and I said, ‘What are you doing here?’ And she said, ‘I got shot,'" Henry said.

Henry’s sister was shot in the pelvis.

All three victims are expected to be ok.

This isn’t the first shooting in the area. Henry believes the local hardworking businesses don’t deserve it.

"It was the carelessness of people that aren’t involved in the community. It’s people that come into our community and don’t respect our community," Henry said.

This father faces a $20, 000 medical bill and is expected to be out for eight weeks.

"I hope whoever did it is aright because on a mental standpoint to drive down the street just shooting aimlessly you aren’t thinking of anyone else," Henry said.

If you know anything come forward to Atlanta Police.

If you want to help Ahmad Henry get back onto his feet, there's a GoFundMe campaign in his name.

