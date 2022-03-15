Police block portion of Edgewood Avenue after deadly shooting

article

Atlanta police blocked off a portion of a busy roadway in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood after a deadly shooting Tuesday night. That road has since reopened.

It happened in the 400 Edgewood Avenue NE. Police said officers arrived to find a man shot and killed near the corner of Jackson Street.

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting along Edgewood Avenue in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood on March 15, 2022. (FOX 5)

FOX 5 crews saw the road in front of the Exxon gas station blocked off to traffic. Police tape crossed the road and much of the gas station’s parking lot.

Investigators seemed focused on a pickup truck at a gas pump at the service station and a car sitting on the streetcar tracks in the middle of Edgewood Avenue.

Edgewood Avenue was blocked from Jackson Street to William H. Borders Sr. Drive.

MARTA said the Atlanta Streetcar service was also delayed due to the police activity.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

Details about a possible shooter has not immediately known.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation.

The road was reopened shortly before 11 p.m.

