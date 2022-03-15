Gunman opens fire into Powder Springs gas station injuring two

article

Police are searching for the person who opened fire at a Powder Springs gas station injuring at least two people on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the Shell gas station along Richard D. Sailors Parkway at Forest Hill Road. Powder Springs police said officers arrived to find two people shot at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooter got into a fight inside the store, left and grabbed a gun. Witnesses told police that person then opened fire into the building.

Investigators said about 28 rounds were fired.

Police investigate a shooting at a Shell gas station on Richard D Sailors Parkway in Powder Springs. (FOX 5)

The conditions of the two people shot were not known.

Their names have not been released.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____