Police investigating attempted theft at Edgewood Atlanta Target

Atlanta police want to find a man they say tried to steal around $1,700 worth of products from a local Target.

The theft happened at the Edgewood Target on Caroline Street on the afternoon of July 5.

According to investigators, the unidentified man tried to hide $1,689.76 in his shopping cart and leave the left.

A security guard confronted the man, who ran off and fled in a white sedan without any of the items he allegedly tried to steal.

Officials described the man as a Black man with a medium build who was wearing a white tank top, red sunglasses, and a red and blue Atlanta Braves cap.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.