Easy cake recipe for Mother's Day from Proof of the Pudding

Mother's Day cake from Proof of the Pudding: To celebrate mom this year, Proof of the Pudding, a local popular catering company has a recipe for viewers to try at home. Founding chef Vagn Nielsen created an orange souffle chocolate cake recipe, and says it is easy for dad or the kids to make for mom this Mother's Day. Proof of the Pudding is offering Mother's Day meal packages and because of the pandemic switched gears and offers a variety of weekly ready to reheat meals, sides, and pastries. For more information on today's recipe see below. For more on Proof of the Pudding click here.

Orange soufflé chocolate cake

Ingredients:

4 cups quarter inc. diced soft white bread (no crust)

2 cups half & half

1 cup sugar

2 cups egg

1 cup chocolate sauce

1 orange

2 tsp vanilla

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredientsAdd zest & juice from the orangeBake in a pre-greased, 9-inch cake pan in the oven at 275 degrees for ~45 minutes.Place a knife in the center of the cake to check if it’s done – if nothing sticks to the knife, the cake is done.Let chill before slicing.Use your imagination to garnish the cake (fresh whipped cream & strawberries goes well)