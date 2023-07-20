East Point summer concert series will feature Big Boi

article

The City of Eastpoint will host the third "Wednesday Wind Down in The Point" summer series concert next week.

Concert-goers can look forward to a star-studded lineup, including Outkast’s Big Boi, the Yin Yang Twins, Trina, Dana Dane, and UK International Artists OMA.

The aim is to build community, attract new businesses, create opportunities, and raise health awareness with the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc., which will offer free onsite testing. Interested participants can also look forward to food trucks, vendors, and hosting by Canadian influencer Auntie Jillian.

Admission to the July 26 event is free from 5-9 p.m. in East Point’s Downtown Commons. Lawn chairs are permitted. No tents, coolers, pets, weapons, smoking, or outside food and drinks allowed.