Mass power outage reported in East Point
EAST POINT, Ga. - If you're a resident of East Point and your power went out Sunday, you're not alone.
Officials say nearly 640 East Point Power customers in the city are experiencing a mass power outage.
Crews have been dispatched to assess the situation.
By 7:30 p.m., the city posted an update to Twitter estimating restoration to take six hours.
In the meantime, you can report streetlight and other outages in the area to poweroutage@eastpointcity.org, or by calling 404-270-7010.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
What to do during a power outage:
- Download the FOX 5 Atlanta news app for updates and relevant emergency information
- Stay away from downed electrical wires
- If you come across a dead traffic light, treat the intersection as a four-way stop
- Use flashlights instead of candles if extra light is needed
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to preserve food inside
- Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from any electrical surges