Mass power outage reported in East Point

If you're a resident of East Point and your power went out Sunday, you're not alone.

Officials say nearly 640 East Point Power customers in the city are experiencing a mass power outage.

Crews have been dispatched to assess the situation.

By 7:30 p.m., the city posted an update to Twitter estimating restoration to take six hours.

In the meantime, you can report streetlight and other outages in the area to poweroutage@eastpointcity.org, or by calling 404-270-7010.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

What to do during a power outage: