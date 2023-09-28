2nd man wanted for metro Atlanta auto break-in crime spree, police say

article

Gwinnett County detectives are searching for a second suspect connected to dozens of auto break-ins across the metro Atlanta area over the summer.

Investigators say 23-year-old Randy Daniel Martinez of East Point is wanted on 37 entering automobile felony warrants.

The Gwinnett County Police Department has connected Martinez with 22-year-old Javaris Gamble, who is accused of acting as the leader of an entering auto crew responsible for a crime spree that started in May.

Detectives also believe the group broke into cars "nearly every other night," with more than 400 vehicles entered and over 15 vehicles stolen in Gwinnett County.

According to officials, Martinez's warrants stem from a series of entering auto incidents that happened on Aug. 31 alone.

Javaris Gamble (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Officials say they will seek additional charges against Martinez through an indictment.

At this time, Martinez remains out of custody, and his location is unknown.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, call detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.