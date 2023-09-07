East Point man arrested for summer auto break-in crime spree, police say

article

Metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies have arrested an East Point man accused of leading a group responsible for hundreds of auto break-ins across the area.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says that 22-year-old resident Javaris Gamble was the leader of an entering auto crew responsible for a crime spree that started in May.

According to officials, Gamble was connected to 30 entering auto and motor vehicle theft crimes in just one night - June 22.

Detectives also believe the group broke into cars "nearly every other night," with more than 400 vehicles entered and over 15 vehicles stolen in Gwinnett County.

Authorities took Gamble into custody on Aug. 31. He remains in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

Officials say they plan to seek indictment on hundreds of charges in connection with entering auto thefts.