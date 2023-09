article

A double fatal car crash is under investigation in East Point.

Troopers from Post 47 Forest Park were called to Church Street at Linwood Avenue just after 5 p.m.

An investigation revealed a car was traveling south on a curve on Church Street at a high rate of speed. The driver left the roadway, striking two power poles before flipping.

Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.