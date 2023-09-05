Morehouse College says 2 students killed in crash on Monday

article

Morehouse College is mourning the loss of two of its students.

The college says they were killed in a crash on Monday afternoon. At this time, the details of the crash have not been confirmed by the school or police.

Hugh Douglas and Christion Files Jr. were both set to graduate in 2025.

The pair were friends and roommates.

They were both studying business administration. Douglas was concentrating on finance and Files chose marketing.

They were both members of the Morehouse Business Association. Douglas was the treasurer and CFO for the association.

Files was co-captain of Morehouse Track & Field and Douglas was a AltFinance Fellow and Goldman Sachs Fellow. Douglas interned at Area Management Corporation in Los Angeles over the summer.

Files was also known for his photography and ideography skills, which he used to create high-quality content for the school and students.

The school says they leave behind a legacy of excellence, passion and dedication that will continue to inspire.

Grief counselors will be available to help those who need it, according to the school.



