East point adopts new ordinance due to the coronavirus

Starting Monday, businesses in the City of East Point will have to follow a new emergency ordinance put in place due to the coronavirus.

Restaurants will only be allowed to do take out or delivery.

Any place that sells alcohol will be able to continue to do so as long as it is ordered with food and delivered. The alcohol must be in unopened cans or bottles.

“I think it’s a good policy that they’re putting in place,” said Bobby Turner, an East Point resident.

Starting Tuesday, non-essential businesses and services will be closed for a week. Only places like restaurants, grocery stores, food banks, gas stations, laundromats will stay open.

Businesses that stay open will have to practice social distancing and make sure people inside are at least six feet apart.

“They’re trying to curve it as they say but it’s not happening,” Turner said. “I think to-go is definitely good. Even to go, in my mind it’s like, who prepared the food? It’s almost like you want a total quarantine but you want something open...but I think it’s a good idea to be honest.”

