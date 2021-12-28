Armed suspects rob lawn care workers all in front of 5-year-old East Lake girl

East Lake neighbors say they’re furious after a father and his 5-year-old daughter witnessed an armed robbery in their own neighborhood.

Atlanta police are investigating, but neighbors say they want to see an increased police presence in the neighborhood and say crime there has skyrocketed.

"This time of year you’ve had a lot of holiday crime stuff," Nur Chapman said. "But now, we're starting to see a little more gun stuff you didn’t see in years past."

Chapman says he and his daughter were out enjoying one of her new Christmas presents when a group of lawn care workers were wrapping up services at a home on Arbor Avenue.

"They were held up at gunpoint, said throw your stuff in the car and sped off toward memorial," he says.

According to the police report the person holding the gun made off with a leaf blower and was driving a black Jeep Cherokee. Chapman says the ordeal still haunts his little girl.

"Unfortunately, she saw it all," he explained. "Last night, she was scared to go to the bathroom alone."

It wasn’t the homeowner’s lawn equipment, as they weren’t home at the time, but rather the lawn care worker’s.

"The thing that’s scary is it’s not the first time we’ve heard of workers being robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight," Chapman said.

Social media posts about crime in the neighborhood recall similar incidents: one last month involving a lawn service team that fell that victim to thieves who stole a cell phone and tools from their truck, and another from Christmas Eve counts a break-in off Winfield Avenue.

"It creates tough conversations for your daughter about what happened. You tell her of course the bad guy was caught but that didn’t happen," he said.

Anyone with information should contact Atlanta police.

