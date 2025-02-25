East Coweta High School principal arrested for battery, authorities say

article

Coweta County authorities arrested a man following a domestic dispute reported on Feb. 24 on Rock Mill Court.

What we know:

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call regarding the incident and began investigating the circumstances. Their inquiry led to the arrest of Stephen Allen, who was charged with battery (Family Violence Act) and criminal trespass with damage to property. He was transported to the Coweta County Jail.

Officials confirmed that Allen was not granted bond and is currently awaiting his first court appearance.

Allen is believed to be the principal of East Coweta High School. According to his biography on the school's website, he has 22 years of educational experience and has served as both a high school teacher and assistant principal.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Coweta County School System for additional information.