1 injured, dozens of vehicles and buildings damaged in Buckhead shootout

A man tells investigators he was drawn into a gun battle in Buckhead early Saturday morning. That shootout left dozens of bullet holes in nearby vehicles and buildings, and left that man injured.

It happened around 1 a.m. near 77 E. Andrews Drive. Atlanta Police responded to the area for a report of shots being fired. No victims were found at the scene, but shortly after, a man walked into the emergency room at Piedmont Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The man told investigators he was with his friends who were walking to their vehicle when he heard two groups of people arguing. Police say that arguing escalated to gunfire.

Police say the man was shot after he says one a vehicle with one of those groups drove by and began firing. The man told investigators he returned fire.

The man is expected to survive his injuries.

The name of the man has not been released.

Police say several vehicles were shot up in the parking lot of the Cate Center located at 110 E. Andrews Drive as well as several buildings in the area. Investigators say they also recovered shell casings.

No descriptions of the suspects have been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.