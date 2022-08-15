East African cuisine highlighted at Feedel Bistro

For siblings Tamar Telahun and Simon Gebru, creating a successful future means honoring the rich traditions of the past.

Telahun and Gebru are the owners of Feedel Bistro, a Metro Atlanta restaurant specializing in East African cuisine. Specifically, the menu highlights the Ethiopian and Eritrean heritage of their childhood; Telahun and Gebru were born and raised in Ethiopia, and their parents were from Eritrea.

Feedel — which means "alphabet" in both Ethiopian and Eritrean — opened in September 2018, and has since gained a loyal fanbase with its menu of both vegan and meat-based entrées. You’ll see the strong familial connection reflected on that menu, with dishes including Mom’s Special Gomen Be’Siga (consisting of lamb and fresh collard greens in a sauce of seasoned butter, herbs, and spices), which the owners say really is their mother’s specialty.

Feedel Bistro is located at 3125 Briarcliff Road Northeast in Atlanta, and regular hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. To check out the menu, click here.

We couldn’t wait to spend a morning with the team, getting a taste of the restaurant’s signature dishes and learning more about why the owners are so passionate about sharing the food they grew up eating. Click the video player to check out our morning at Feedel Bistro!

