Earth Day events in metro Atlanta | April 2025

Looking to celebrate Earth Day and support sustainability around metro Atlanta? From hands-on family activities and eco-friendly markets to volunteer projects and art installations, there's something for everyone to enjoy while giving back to the planet. Here are some of the top Earth Day events and celebrations happening this month across metro Atlanta.

Earth Month at Children’s Museum of Atlanta

Kids can celebrate Earth Month with hands-on activities about sustainability and environmental protection. Activities include a science bar, pop-up tree art in the studio, a trellis-building station in the botanical garden, and storytime focused on the wonders of the planet.

When: Through April 29

Where: Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

How Much: $17.95–$19.95

More info

Earth Day Fest in East Atlanta Village

This outdoor festival features handmade goods, art, vintage finds, a recycled craft zone, live music, and a plant swap. Donations of hygiene products and clothing are encouraged.

When: April 19, Noon–6 p.m.

Where: East Atlanta Village Community Farmers Market, 572 Stokeswood Ave. SE

How Much: Free

More info

Midtown Earth Day Market

A curated market along the Midtown Art Walk, showcasing sustainable products and eco-friendly services with live music, food, and drinks.

When: April 19, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Midtown Art Walk at 10th Street and Peachtree Walk, Atlanta

How Much: Free

More info

Midtown Alliance Earth Day Event

Mixed-media artists will create an art installation out of garbage. Attendees can enjoy live music, food and drinks while browsing sustainable products and eco-friendly services from local small businesses.

When: April 19, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Midtown Art Walk, Midtown MARTA Station (north plaza entrance fronting 10th Street), Atlanta

How Much: Free admission

More info

Greener Good Earth Day Volunteer Project

Volunteer cleanup event includes litter pickup, tree mulching, bench painting, and more at historic Washington Park.

When: April 19, 9 a.m.–Noon

Where: Washington Park, 1125 Lena St. NW, Atlanta

How Much: Free

More info

Earth Day Celebration at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve

Families can enjoy hands-on educational activities and learn about community sustainability efforts.

When: April 19, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Autrey Mill Nature Preserve & Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek

How Much: Free

More info

Earth Day Sunset Tree Tour on the Beltline

Trees Atlanta’s Rich Sussman leads a 1.5-mile walking tour of the Atlanta Beltline Arboretum, highlighting its 9,000 plants and 369 species of trees and shrubs.

When: April 22, 7–8:30 p.m.

Where: Starts at Inman Perk Coffee, 240 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta

How Much: Free (registration required)

More info

Earth Day at Atlanta Botanical Garden

Celebrate Earth Day with live music, instrument demos, bird feeder crafts, a wildlife scavenger hunt, and an earthworm display.

When: April 22, 10 a.m.–Noon

Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta

How Much: Free with garden admission

More info

Love Our Earth Celebration in Hardy Ivy Park

This urban garden event features music, free frozen pops, native plants, and a free plant giveaway to the first 100 attendees.

When: April 22, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: Hardy Ivy Park, 300 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta

How Much: Free

More info

Chastain Park Community Clean-Up

Volunteers can help beautify Chastain Park by picking up trash, planting flowers, and painting picnic tables. Snacks and drinks provided.

When: April 22, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: 135 Chastain Park Ave. NW, Atlanta

How Much: Free

More info

East Point Georgia Green and Green Comic

A kid-friendly event with a green-themed comic book reading, gifts, and lessons on recycling, energy conservation, and more.

When: April 22, Noon–2 p.m.

Where: East Point Library, 2757 Main Street, East Point

How Much: Free

More info

Klean Lines/Loud Roots: The Sustainability Project

"The Sustainability Project" is a collaborative Earth Day exhibition showcasing the eco-conscious works of Daisy Anne Dickson, Jeffrey Wilcox, and Lynx Nguyen, who explore themes of environmental stewardship through mixed media, sculpture, and immersive installations.

When: April 22, 6–9 p.m.

Where: Buckhead Art & Company, 286 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta

How Much: Free admission

More info

Hissy Fit Comedy

Root Local celebrates Earth Day and its birthday with a night of stand-up comedy featuring sustainably-minded humor and good vibes.

When: April 22, 6 p.m.

Where: Wild Heaven West End, 1010 White Street SW, Atlanta

How Much: $22 general admission

More info

Georgia Gwinnett College Earth Week Events

GGC invites the public to three Earth Week events: a screening of Cigarette Surfboard on April 22, a Sustainability Fair on April 23, and a clean-up and planting day on April 25.

When: April 22–25

Where: Georgia Gwinnett College, 1000 University Center Lane, Lawrenceville

How Much: Free admission

More info

Science Gallery Atlanta's "Resilient Earth"

This art-meets-science exhibition includes 13 visual installations exploring environmental identity and planetary health, many led by Emory professors.

When: Now through April 30

Hours: 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Wed–Sat; Noon–6 p.m. Sun

Where: Northlake Mall, 4800 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta

How Much: Free

More info

Community Day & Earth Day Festival at Legacy Park

Legacy Decatur and the city’s Environmental Sustainability Board will host a festival with nonprofits, a Hometown Habitats award ceremony, and a plant sale.

When: April 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur

How Much: Free

More info

Braiding Time, Memory and Water

This site-specific performance unfolds in three movements, with water flow determining the pace. Ambient sounds and a clepsydra water clock create an immersive experience. Free community workshops will be held between performances.

When: April 26 and 27, Performances at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Workshops at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Where: Tanyard Creek Park, Buckhead

How Much: Free admission

More info

Recycling Event at Coolray Field

Recycle electronics, paint, clothing, and more. Activities include face painting and a touch-a-truck exhibit for kids.

When: April 26, 9 a.m.–Noon

Where: Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville

How Much: Free

More info

Electronic Recycling Event

Georgia Natural Gas is inviting the community to recycle electronics for free during this special Earth Day recycling event.

When: April 26, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Lenox Square (outside dining pavilion), 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

How Much: Free admission

More info

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.