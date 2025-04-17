Earth Day events in metro Atlanta | April 2025
ATLANTA - Looking to celebrate Earth Day and support sustainability around metro Atlanta? From hands-on family activities and eco-friendly markets to volunteer projects and art installations, there's something for everyone to enjoy while giving back to the planet. Here are some of the top Earth Day events and celebrations happening this month across metro Atlanta.
Earth Month at Children’s Museum of Atlanta
Kids can celebrate Earth Month with hands-on activities about sustainability and environmental protection. Activities include a science bar, pop-up tree art in the studio, a trellis-building station in the botanical garden, and storytime focused on the wonders of the planet.
When: Through April 29
Where: Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta
How Much: $17.95–$19.95
Earth Day Fest in East Atlanta Village
This outdoor festival features handmade goods, art, vintage finds, a recycled craft zone, live music, and a plant swap. Donations of hygiene products and clothing are encouraged.
When: April 19, Noon–6 p.m.
Where: East Atlanta Village Community Farmers Market, 572 Stokeswood Ave. SE
How Much: Free
Midtown Earth Day Market
A curated market along the Midtown Art Walk, showcasing sustainable products and eco-friendly services with live music, food, and drinks.
When: April 19, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Where: Midtown Art Walk at 10th Street and Peachtree Walk, Atlanta
How Much: Free
Midtown Alliance Earth Day Event
Mixed-media artists will create an art installation out of garbage. Attendees can enjoy live music, food and drinks while browsing sustainable products and eco-friendly services from local small businesses.
When: April 19, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Where: Midtown Art Walk, Midtown MARTA Station (north plaza entrance fronting 10th Street), Atlanta
How Much: Free admission
Greener Good Earth Day Volunteer Project
Volunteer cleanup event includes litter pickup, tree mulching, bench painting, and more at historic Washington Park.
When: April 19, 9 a.m.–Noon
Where: Washington Park, 1125 Lena St. NW, Atlanta
How Much: Free
Earth Day Celebration at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve
Families can enjoy hands-on educational activities and learn about community sustainability efforts.
When: April 19, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Where: Autrey Mill Nature Preserve & Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek
How Much: Free
Earth Day Sunset Tree Tour on the Beltline
Trees Atlanta’s Rich Sussman leads a 1.5-mile walking tour of the Atlanta Beltline Arboretum, highlighting its 9,000 plants and 369 species of trees and shrubs.
When: April 22, 7–8:30 p.m.
Where: Starts at Inman Perk Coffee, 240 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta
How Much: Free (registration required)
Earth Day at Atlanta Botanical Garden
Celebrate Earth Day with live music, instrument demos, bird feeder crafts, a wildlife scavenger hunt, and an earthworm display.
When: April 22, 10 a.m.–Noon
Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta
How Much: Free with garden admission
Love Our Earth Celebration in Hardy Ivy Park
This urban garden event features music, free frozen pops, native plants, and a free plant giveaway to the first 100 attendees.
When: April 22, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: Hardy Ivy Park, 300 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta
How Much: Free
Chastain Park Community Clean-Up
Volunteers can help beautify Chastain Park by picking up trash, planting flowers, and painting picnic tables. Snacks and drinks provided.
When: April 22, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Where: 135 Chastain Park Ave. NW, Atlanta
How Much: Free
East Point Georgia Green and Green Comic
A kid-friendly event with a green-themed comic book reading, gifts, and lessons on recycling, energy conservation, and more.
When: April 22, Noon–2 p.m.
Where: East Point Library, 2757 Main Street, East Point
How Much: Free
Klean Lines/Loud Roots: The Sustainability Project
"The Sustainability Project" is a collaborative Earth Day exhibition showcasing the eco-conscious works of Daisy Anne Dickson, Jeffrey Wilcox, and Lynx Nguyen, who explore themes of environmental stewardship through mixed media, sculpture, and immersive installations.
When: April 22, 6–9 p.m.
Where: Buckhead Art & Company, 286 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta
How Much: Free admission
Hissy Fit Comedy
Root Local celebrates Earth Day and its birthday with a night of stand-up comedy featuring sustainably-minded humor and good vibes.
When: April 22, 6 p.m.
Where: Wild Heaven West End, 1010 White Street SW, Atlanta
How Much: $22 general admission
Georgia Gwinnett College Earth Week Events
GGC invites the public to three Earth Week events: a screening of Cigarette Surfboard on April 22, a Sustainability Fair on April 23, and a clean-up and planting day on April 25.
When: April 22–25
Where: Georgia Gwinnett College, 1000 University Center Lane, Lawrenceville
How Much: Free admission
Science Gallery Atlanta's "Resilient Earth"
This art-meets-science exhibition includes 13 visual installations exploring environmental identity and planetary health, many led by Emory professors.
When: Now through April 30
Hours: 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Wed–Sat; Noon–6 p.m. Sun
Where: Northlake Mall, 4800 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta
How Much: Free
Community Day & Earth Day Festival at Legacy Park
Legacy Decatur and the city’s Environmental Sustainability Board will host a festival with nonprofits, a Hometown Habitats award ceremony, and a plant sale.
When: April 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Where: Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur
How Much: Free
Braiding Time, Memory and Water
This site-specific performance unfolds in three movements, with water flow determining the pace. Ambient sounds and a clepsydra water clock create an immersive experience. Free community workshops will be held between performances.
When: April 26 and 27, Performances at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Workshops at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Where: Tanyard Creek Park, Buckhead
How Much: Free admission
Recycling Event at Coolray Field
Recycle electronics, paint, clothing, and more. Activities include face painting and a touch-a-truck exhibit for kids.
When: April 26, 9 a.m.–Noon
Where: Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville
How Much: Free
Electronic Recycling Event
Georgia Natural Gas is inviting the community to recycle electronics for free during this special Earth Day recycling event.
When: April 26, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Where: Lenox Square (outside dining pavilion), 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta
How Much: Free admission
