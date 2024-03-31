Expand / Collapse search

Early morning Midtown Atlanta crash damages restaurant, injures pedestrian

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 31, 2024 6:40pm EDT
An early morning crash damages a portion of El Valle Kitchen and Bar located along Peachtree Street at 5th Street and injures a pedestrian on March 31, 2024.  (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - An early morning crash damages a portion of a Midtown Atlanta restaurant and injures a pedestrian. 

It happened along Peachtree Street at 5th Street as the El Valle Kitchen and Bar was closing. 

Atlanta police have not released details of what led to the crash. FOX 5 crews saw a car and an SUV at the scene. 

"We heard a couple of crashes and then the back wall starts to come in," said Daryush Noorbehesht, who works at the restaurant. 

Glass and a piece of railing also came through the window. No one inside the restaurant was injured, but a person walking by suffered a broken leg and had to be taken to the hospital. 

The conditions of the drivers were not immediately known. 

The crash remains under investigation. 