Early morning Midtown Atlanta crash damages restaurant, injures pedestrian

An early morning crash damages a portion of El Valle Kitchen and Bar located along Peachtree Street at 5th Street and injures a pedestrian on March 31, 2024. (FOX 5)

An early morning crash damages a portion of a Midtown Atlanta restaurant and injures a pedestrian.

It happened along Peachtree Street at 5th Street as the El Valle Kitchen and Bar was closing.

Atlanta police have not released details of what led to the crash. FOX 5 crews saw a car and an SUV at the scene.

"We heard a couple of crashes and then the back wall starts to come in," said Daryush Noorbehesht, who works at the restaurant.

Glass and a piece of railing also came through the window. No one inside the restaurant was injured, but a person walking by suffered a broken leg and had to be taken to the hospital.

The conditions of the drivers were not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation.