Early morning crash along I-20 leaves 1 dead, 2 other injured in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One person is dead, and two others injured after a crash on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County early Monday morning.
What we know:
DeKalb County Police say officers responded to the scene around 3:51 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-20 near Wesley Chapel Road.
When they arrived, they found a two-vehicle collision that had sent one vehicle into the median wall.
A deadly two-vehicle crash along Interstate 20 near Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County on April 22, 2025. (FOX 5)
One driver died from their injuries at the scene.
The other driver and a passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
A deadly two-vehicle crash along Interstate 20 near Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County on April 22, 2025. (FOX 5)
The names of those involved have not been released.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the DeKalb County Police Department with additional details gathered at the scene.