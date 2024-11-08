Early morning car crash in Rome leaves one dead, several hospitalized

A deadly crash on the East Rome Bypass early on Friday morning left one person dead and sent multiple others to local hospitals, according to authorities.

According to the Rome Police Department, emergency responders arrived on the scene of the accident at approximately 6:42 a.m. on the East Rome Bypass (Ga. Loop 1) just west of Wilbanks Road.

Investigators say that a 2011 Nissan Armada, driven by Tiffany Nicole Smith, 40 of Rome, crossed the median and collided with a 2010 Ford F-150.

The Ford was driven by Timothy Dewayne Reynolds, 45, of Silver Creek.

Smith, the driver of the Armada, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two juveniles in her car and Reynolds were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment. Their current conditions were not disclosed.

The Rome Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team is investigating.