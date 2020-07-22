Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park opens big new additions

People are searching for outdoor spaces right now — places to safely enjoy the sunshine and summer heat while remaining socially distant. And thanks to a $7.5 million dollar improvement project, the region’s largest park has, even more, to offer local families during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

We spent the morning exploring the new additions to Dunwoody’s 110-acre Brook Run Park, which include an amphitheater, two multi-sports turf fields, and covered picnic pavilion. The city’s mayor and city council unveiled the enhancements during a series of ribbon-cutting ceremonies last week, celebrating the completion of the construction projects, which began back in April of 2019. City leaders say they used public input to guide them in designing the upgrades to the park, which is already the largest of its kind in the region. Existing features include a two-mile trail, skate and dog parks, and community garden.

And speaking of that trail…are you ready for a challenge? In honor of National Park and Recreation Month (which is July, by the way), the city is taking part in the 31 in 31 challenge, encouraging people to walk, job, or run a total of 31 miles in the month’s 31 days. Dunwoody is engaged in friendly competition with neighboring cities Brookhaven and Chamblee to see which city can get the most residents to join in.

For more information on Brook Run Park, click here. And to see the improvement for yourself, click the video player in this article.