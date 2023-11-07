Metro Atlanta woman serving in Jerusalem killed in Israel-Hamas War

article

A Dunwoody native who was serving with the Israel Defense Forces was stabbed to death in Jerusalem's Old City Monday morning, Israel police say.

Sgt. Rose Ida Lubin, 20, grew up in metro Atlanta and had immigrated to Israel, joining the Israel Border Police.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Lubin was critically injured when a 16-year-old attacked her and another officer by Herod's Gate. She was not able to survive her injuries.

Writing on Instagram, Dunwoody High School paid tribute to Lubin, saying she lost her life protecting the country she loves and its citizens."

"She is a hero to many and her bravery inspires us to follow in her courageous footsteps. May she rest in peace," the school wrote.

Gov. Brian Kemp also sent his respects to Lubin and her family, saying that her "courage and commitment to fighting evil is an inspiration to us all.

"While the horrors of war may seem far away, moments like these remind us why it is paramount to stand alongside our friends in Israel as they fight against terror in their land," Kemp wrote.

The 16-year-old accused of stabbing Lubin was killed by other officers, reports say.