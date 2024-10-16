Expand / Collapse search

T.I.'s son, King Harris, arrested in Dunwoody

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 16, 2024 10:08pm EDT
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 08: Rapper T.I. (Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) and Rapper King Harris attend Trapper Of The Year Future Art Unveiling at Trap Music Museum on June 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Atlanta rapper T.I.'s son, Clifford "King" Harris, Jr., was arrested in Dunwoody on Monday.

According to jail records, there was a warrant out for King's arrest in Pickens County for failure to appear in court.

He was charged in August 2022 with speeding, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended license and driving under the influence of drugs.

In September 2024, there was an arraignment notice returned and a bench warrant issued.

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 24: King Harris attends "Trapper Of The Year" Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg Yo at Trap Music Museum on March 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The day after he was arrested in Dunwoody and taken to the DeKalb County Jail, King was released to Pickens County and there was a recall ordered for the bench warrant.

His current status is unknown.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about this case.