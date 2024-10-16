T.I.'s son, King Harris, arrested in Dunwoody

article

Atlanta rapper T.I.'s son, Clifford "King" Harris, Jr., was arrested in Dunwoody on Monday.

According to jail records, there was a warrant out for King's arrest in Pickens County for failure to appear in court.

He was charged in August 2022 with speeding, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended license and driving under the influence of drugs.

In September 2024, there was an arraignment notice returned and a bench warrant issued.

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 24: King Harris attends "Trapper Of The Year" Art Exhibit Unveiling Honoring MoneyBagg Yo at Trap Music Museum on March 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The day after he was arrested in Dunwoody and taken to the DeKalb County Jail, King was released to Pickens County and there was a recall ordered for the bench warrant.

His current status is unknown.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about this case.