Man posing as priest wanted for brutal rapes in Dunwoody, police say

He claims he is a priest, gains the trust of women, and then brutally assaults them, Dunwoody police say.

Marco Aries Johnson, 46, is wanted for rape by the Dunwoody Police Department. He frequents the north DeKalb County area having been seen in area of Chamblee, Doraville, and Dunwoody.

Johnson drives a black Toyota Camry with the Georgia tag CCQ3983, police say.

Investigators say Johnson will drive up next to a woman walking or waiting for a bus. He will then talk to them, gaining their confidence by explaining he’s a "priest of EFY religion and a spiritual reader." He will then offer them a ride, but instead of going to where the woman wants to go, police say he will take them to an apartment in Dunwoody. It is there where investigators say Johnson will then beat and sexually assault them.

Police describe Johnson as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen with a beard.

It is not clear how many times Johnson has done this, but police say they are looking for other possible victims. More importantly, police are searching for Johnson himself. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information in the case should call Detective Ehlbeck at 678-382-6925.