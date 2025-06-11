Dunwoody Methodist church installs solar panels, expects to save $14K

The Brief Dunwoody United Methodist Church has installed solar panels expected to save approximately $14,300 per year on electricity costs. The solar system will provide 22% of the church’s annual energy needs, making it one of the largest rooftop installations in the city. The church is the third in Georgia to partner with Georgia Bright on a solar energy procurement agreement aimed at promoting renewable energy in faith communities.



Dunwoody United Methodist Church has completed the installation of a new solar energy system that is expected to save the congregation approximately $14,300 annually on electricity costs.

What they're saying:

Church leaders say the solar panels will generate about 22% of the church’s total energy needs, making it one of the largest solar installations in the city.

"This has been a long-awaited goal," a church representative said. "It may be the largest rooftop solar installation in Dunwoody. I’m thrilled our church can serve as a model for the community, and I hope it inspires other churches and synagogues to do the same."

Big picture view:

Dunwoody United Methodist becomes the third congregation in Georgia to enter into a solar energy procurement agreement with Georgia Bright, an organization that helps nonprofits transition to renewable energy.