Dunwoody Methodist church installs solar panels, expects to save $14K

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 11, 2025 10:18am EDT
Dunwoody
Dunwoody church goes solar

Dunwoody's United Methodist Church says newly-installed solar panels will save them approximately $14,300 each year on electricity costs.

The Brief

    • Dunwoody United Methodist Church has installed solar panels expected to save approximately $14,300 per year on electricity costs.
    • The solar system will provide 22% of the church’s annual energy needs, making it one of the largest rooftop installations in the city.
    • The church is the third in Georgia to partner with Georgia Bright on a solar energy procurement agreement aimed at promoting renewable energy in faith communities.

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody United Methodist Church has completed the installation of a new solar energy system that is expected to save the congregation approximately $14,300 annually on electricity costs.

What they're saying:

Church leaders say the solar panels will generate about 22% of the church’s total energy needs, making it one of the largest solar installations in the city.

"This has been a long-awaited goal," a church representative said. "It may be the largest rooftop solar installation in Dunwoody. I’m thrilled our church can serve as a model for the community, and I hope it inspires other churches and synagogues to do the same."

Big picture view:

Dunwoody United Methodist becomes the third congregation in Georgia to enter into a solar energy procurement agreement with Georgia Bright, an organization that helps nonprofits transition to renewable energy.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original story. FOX 5 sent a photojournalist to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. 

