Dunwoody Methodist church installs solar panels, expects to save $14K
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody United Methodist Church has completed the installation of a new solar energy system that is expected to save the congregation approximately $14,300 annually on electricity costs.
What they're saying:
Church leaders say the solar panels will generate about 22% of the church’s total energy needs, making it one of the largest solar installations in the city.
"This has been a long-awaited goal," a church representative said. "It may be the largest rooftop solar installation in Dunwoody. I’m thrilled our church can serve as a model for the community, and I hope it inspires other churches and synagogues to do the same."
Big picture view:
Dunwoody United Methodist becomes the third congregation in Georgia to enter into a solar energy procurement agreement with Georgia Bright, an organization that helps nonprofits transition to renewable energy.