Dunwoody gas station to drop prices for one day

article

A gas station in Dunwoody has planned to drop the price of gas for one day.

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, customers at the Chevron located at 4369 N. Peachtree Road will be able to fill up for $2.38 per gallon, the national average price of regular gas in January 2021.

According to AAA, the average price of regular gas on July 16 was $3.38.

The event is being orchestrated by Americans for Prosperity, a community of "concerned citizens advocating for solutions based on proven principles to tackle the country's most critical challenges."

The group said they plan to speak to the motorists who attend about what they feel are the failures of the Biden Administration's economic policies.