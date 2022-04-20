Car slams into Dunwoody animal hospital, driver hospitalized

article

A driver has been rushed to the hospital after their car slammed into an animal hospital in Dunwoody.

Officials say the crash happened just around midnight at the Winters Chapel Animal Hospital on the 3000 block of Dunwoody's Peeler Road.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then crashed into the building.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, was the only one in the car. They have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Dr. John Duncan, the owner of the hospital, told FOX 5 he was extremely grateful that no pets were hurt in the crash because they were all in the back of the building.

The business will be closed for a short period of time for repairs.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.