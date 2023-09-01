Atlanta Dunkin' Donuts employees striking over wages, health care

article

Dunkin' Donuts workers are hitting the picket line in Atlanta after walking off the job during one of the busiest days of the year.

The workers at the Downtown Atlanta Dunkin' location went on strike Thursday during Dragon Con.

The strike comes two weeks after they delivered a letter to management demanding livable wages and consistent scheduling.

"I’ve worked here for over 10 years, and I have tried to move up in this company. But I still only make $9.50 an hour," said Dunkin' worker Melvin Philips. "When I asked for a raise, Dunkin’ management laughed in my face."

The workers will hold a strike line Friday at 9:30 a.m. outside of Truist Plaza along with members of the Union of Southern Service Workers.

"My coworkers and I are on strike today because we need more money and more hours. They act like it costs them a whole lot to give me a quarter raise. The price goes up on the products all the time. But our pay is the same." said Devan Jordan, who has worked at Dunkin’ for nine years. "Dunkin’ doesn't care about how we’re living. The customers think we’re happy because we’re smiling and saying ‘Good morning,’ but we’re struggling."

As part of their demands, the workers are asking for fair pay, sufficient and consistent hours, affordable health insurance, paid sick leave, and vacation time off.