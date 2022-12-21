Steak, Cheetos and liquor: Armed man arrested for Walmart theft

Duluth police were called to search for a suspect wanted for stealing several items from a local Walmart, then pulling a knife on employees who tried to stop him from leaving the store.

The man was caught on surveillance concealing a ribeye steak, Cheetos, and a Twisted Tea.

In the video, you can see him push one of the employees, then pull out a knife to threaten them.

The staff backed down and called the Duluth Police Department to intervene.

The suspect was later spotted walking down N. Berkeley Lake Road and arrested.