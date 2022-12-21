Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Steak, Cheetos and liquor: Armed man arrested for Walmart theft

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Duluth
FOX 5 Atlanta

Man pulls knife on Walmart employees during theft

A suspect was captured on surveillance pulling a knife on Duluth Walmart employees who attempted to stop him from stealing.

DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police were called to search for a suspect wanted for stealing several items from a local Walmart, then pulling a knife on employees who tried to stop him from leaving the store.

The man was caught on surveillance concealing a ribeye steak, Cheetos, and a Twisted Tea.

In the video, you can see him push one of the employees, then pull out a knife to threaten them.

The staff backed down and called the Duluth Police Department to intervene.

The suspect was later spotted walking down N. Berkeley Lake Road and arrested.