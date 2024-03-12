Stilts, wire walking, face painting: UniverSoul Circus holds free camp for kids in Duluth

article

Step right up to the 30th anniversary of an unforgettable show known for its flips, tricks and awe-inspiring feats. The UniverSoul Circus is in town, and its enchanting performers are hosting a free Circus Camp for kids ahead of opening night.

The camp is set for Thursday, March 14, at 10 a.m. The fun begins right next to the big top at Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth.

Participants will learn the art of stilt walking, high wire walking, limbo dancing, tumbling and roller skating from the professionals. There will also be face painting, balloon creations and a dance party with Fresh the Clown.

"The UniverSoul Circus believes in nurturing the next generation and fostering a love for the arts in children," a spokesperson from UniverSoul Circus told FOX 5. "This free circus camp aims to provide a fun and educational experience that inspires creativity, builds confidence, and creates unforgettable memories that will last for years to come."

Children of all ages are welcome.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available until March 24.