3 men found guilty of raping Duluth woman at gunpoint, forcing her boyfriend to watch

Three men have been found guilty of raping a Duluth woman at gunpoint and forcing her boyfriend to watch before robbing the couple.

The crimes were said to have taken place at around 2 a.m. on July 21, 2021, at The Falls apartment complex in Duluth.

Police said 21-year-old Daquain R. Livingston, 20-year-old Elijah Nil Curney, 18-year-old Dashawn Andrettie Harris and a fourth already-convicted defendant found the victims parked side-by-side at the complex. They said the group pointed guns at the two of them and threatened to "blow" the woman's "brains out" if she retaliated in any way.

After the sexual attack, the defendants reportedly robbed the victims' cars while the couple ran away and called the police. Their descriptions of the suspects were corroborated with Ring doorbell camera footage from earlier that night.

Elijah Curney (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)

DNA found in a rape kit performed on the female victim matched Curney. Police also matched fingerprints found in the cars to Harris.

Just a month later, Curney was arrested during a stop when he was found with a stolen gun in the car. Through interrogation, he partially identified the co-defendants in the case. Police were able to make the rest of the links using his phone contacts and social media.

"This is a despicable crime that absolutely could not go unchecked," Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "The trauma these defendants inflicted on the victims is unimaginable, and these three men deserve to be punished to [the] fullest extent of the law."

Daquain Livingston (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)

Livingston, Curney and Harris were each found guilty of rape, aggravated sodomy, and armed robbery.

The trio will be sentenced on Oct. 28.