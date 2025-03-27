Duluth Kohl's store closing its doors for good this weekend

article

The Brief Kohl’s is closing its Duluth store on March 29 as part of a nationwide plan to shutter 27 underperforming locations. The retailer is undergoing leadership changes and has faced 11 consecutive quarters of declining sales. Employees were offered severance packages or the option to apply for other positions, though the number affected has not been disclosed.



One of Kohl’s Georgia department stores is preparing to shut its doors for good this weekend, as part of a larger strategy to improve the company's long-term outlook.

What we know:

The Kohl’s location at the Venture Pointe Shopping Center off Liddell Road in Duluth will close on Saturday, March 29, according to the store’s website. A message posted there reads: "This store will be closing soon. Our last day of business at this location will be Saturday, March 29th."

This is part of a broader move by Kohl’s to close 27 "underperforming" stores across 15 states by April. The company, which is based in Wisconsin, will still operate more than 1,100 locations nationwide after the closures.

Kohl’s says it has notified employees and offered them either a "competitive severance package" or the opportunity to apply for other open positions within the company. However, the company has not disclosed how many workers are affected at the Duluth location or nationwide.

The backstory:

The store closures follow a period of prolonged financial decline for Kohl’s. The company has reported 11 consecutive quarters of declining sales and is looking to reset its trajectory under new leadership.

Retail industry veteran Ashley Buchanan, former CEO of Michaels, officially took over as Kohl’s CEO in January. He succeeded Tom Kingsbury, who will stay on as an adviser through May and retain his board seat until his retirement.

Big picture view:

Kohl’s is not alone in its struggle. The company joins a growing list of major retailers forced to shrink operations or file for bankruptcy protection as they try to navigate shifting consumer habits, rising costs, and a competitive retail landscape.

The move is part of a broader push by Kohl’s to boost profitability and reshape its store footprint amid persistent challenges in the department store sector.

What's next:

While the Duluth store closes this Saturday, Kohl’s will continue to evaluate performance at other locations as part of its ongoing restructuring. Customers in the area will need to shop at other Kohl’s stores or online moving forward.