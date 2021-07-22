Dubai shop sells world's most expensive ice cream
Even though there might be days you would feel like you could pay a million dollars for ice cream, you probably wouldn't pay that much for this.
A shop in Dubai is selling "Black Diamond" ice cream for $817 a scoop.
The ice cream is made from fresh vanilla beans, 23-karat edible gold, saffron, and black truffles.
It's served in a Versace bowl.
The cafe also offers a gold latte, which is layered with a 23-karat gold leaf.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.