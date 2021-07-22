Dubai shop sells world's most expensive ice cream

Even though there might be days you would feel like you could pay a million dollars for ice cream, you probably wouldn't pay that much for this.

A shop in Dubai is selling "Black Diamond" ice cream for $817 a scoop.

The ice cream is made from fresh vanilla beans, 23-karat edible gold, saffron, and black truffles.

It's served in a Versace bowl.

The cafe also offers a gold latte, which is layered with a 23-karat gold leaf.

