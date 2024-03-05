DeKalb County middle school cafeteria fails health inspection

A DeKalb County middle school's cafeteria will have to improve to stay open after it recently failed a health inspection.

In the report by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Druid Hills Middle School received a 63 out of 100 on Feb. 27 - seven points lower than a passing grade.

Inspectors noted several violations, including an employee who returned from the restroom to serve students without washing their hands.

The report also noted the school had been storing milk, lasagna, and bean and cheese burritos at more than 41 degrees and salads prepared without using proper cooling methods.

Among the other violations included expired boxes of yogurt, a broken kitchen sink, and a lack of a certified food manager.

The school was given orders to correct some of the violations in the days after the inspection, or it would have to voluntarily close until they were corrected.

Druid Hills Middle School's cafeteria (DeKalb County Schools)

Druid Hills Middle School officials reportedly notified parents of the failed inspection in a letter to parents.

In the letter reported by Decaturish, principal Sheveeta Bonner wrote that "ensuring the well-being of our students and staff is of utmost importance to us, and we take this responsibility very seriously."

"Immediate corrective actions have been implemented in response to the inspection findings. These include comprehensive staff retraining and installing a temporary portable freezer while awaiting necessary repair parts," Bonner wrote.

The principal said that they expect to be reinspected by health department officials on or before March 12 and are confident in passing.

The school's last two health scores were 86 and 100 in October and March 2023 respectively.