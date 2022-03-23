Amazon Flex drivers shot on job sue company for not providing reflective vests

Two Amazon Flex drivers shot by a customer while making deliveries are suing the company $350 million for not providing reflective safety vests.

Attorneys for former Georgia drivers Lawyer Denson and Eduardo Gutierrez said Amazon did not provide either of them with company vehicles or Amazon-branded materials or safety garments to deliver packages.

Keontae Guthridge shot the two men in January while they delivered packages in Fulton County, sending them both to the hospital. He's facing charges, but told police he shot the drivers, thinking they were burglars after he was notified his packages were already delivered.

Attorneys said Denson is now paralyzed.

"Life is definitely different, definitely has been uprooted and changed," Denson said.

The men were shot minutes apart in Fulton County.

"He shot me five times, not one time," Gutierrez said.

According to Amazon's website, Flex drivers do not receive uniforms or marked vehicles, but safety vests are available to them.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE