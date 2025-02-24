Drivers can expect delays on North Druid Hills Road this week

article

Drivers in Brookhaven should expect traffic delays this week on North Druid Hills Road because of road construction.

The Georgia Department of Transportation closed one left lane from the Interstate 85 northbound on-ramp to Tullie Road, directly in front of the new Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Hospital. Crews were working on construction drains in the area.

Additionally, nightly road work in the area will continue throughout the week, further impacting traffic conditions.

Monday, February 24, through Friday, February 28, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Two, right or left lanes on SR 42/North Druid Hills Road westbound from Briarcliff Road to New Executive Park Drive

One, left turn lane on SR 42/North Druid Hills Road westbound from Tullie Road to I-85

One, right lane on I-85 southbound at SR 42/North Druid Hills Road

Two, right lanes on SR 42/North Druid Hills Road eastbound and westbound from I-85 to Buford Highway

One, right lane on SR 42/North Druid Hills Road eastbound at New Executive Park Drive (starts Tuesday)

Closures & Detours:



SR 42/North Druid Hills Road to I-85 southbound

Motorists traveling on SR 42/North Druid Hills Road eastbound to I-85 southbound should use I-85 northbound Frontage Road and Clairmont Road to access I-85 southbound.

Motorists traveling on SR 42/North Druid Hills Road westbound to I-85 southbound should use I-85 northbound Frontage Road and Clairmont Road to access I-85 southbound.

Motorists traveling on Corporate Drive to I-85 southbound should use I-85 southbound Frontage Road, SR 42/North Druid Hills Road, I-85 northbound Frontage Road, and Clairmont Road to access I-85 southbound.

I-85 northbound off-ramp to SR 42/North Druid Hills Road westbound (ends Thursday)

Motorists traveling on I-85 northbound to North Druid Hills Road westbound should use SR 42/North Druid Hills Road eastbound (Exit 89 A) to access SR 42/North Druid Hills Road westbound.

Friday, February 28, through Sunday, March 2, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

One, right lane on SR 42/North Druid Hills Road eastbound at New Executive Park Drive (ends Saturday)

Two, right or left lanes on SR 42/North Druid Hills Road westbound from Briarcliff Road to New Executive Park Drive

One, left turn lane on SR 42/North Druid Hills Road westbound from Tullie Road to I-85

The Source Information for the above story provided by Georgia Department of Transportation.



