Snellville Police charge, arrest driver suspected of hitting and killing 16-year-old girl

The driver accused of fatally striking a teenager who was walking to the bus stop in Snellville, turned herself in to authorities, police announced Thursday.

Tami Jackson-Hunter faces charges for homicide by vehicle in the second degree in connection to the death of 16-year-old Camaya Harris.

Around 6:15 a.m. on January 20, officers with the Snellville Police Department were dispatched to reports of a person hit by a motor vehicle on the 2100 block of King Gate Circle.

According to police, a vehicle hit Harris while turning into a parking space. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family and members of the Snellville community held a vigil on January 23 in honor of Harris.

Loved ones brought flowers, balloons, and candles in remembrance of the late high school student.

An incident report released in late January revealed the driver involved in the incident told police they pulled into the parking space in front of an apartment and felt a "bump" but did not see a pedestrian.

A school bus driver allegedly first saw an umbrella on the ground next to the car, indicating someone was underneath. She came up to the car "screaming" and they explained to the driver not to move the car because someone was trapped.

Jackosn-Hunter was booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

