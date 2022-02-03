Expand / Collapse search
Snellville Police charge, arrest driver suspected of hitting and killing 16-year-old girl

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:21PM
Snellville
FOX 5 Atlanta

Teen hit and killed while walking to school bus stop

Police said a driver struck 16-year-old Camaya Harris as they pulled into a parking lot at an apartment complex in Snellville.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - The driver accused of fatally striking a teenager who was walking to the bus stop in Snellville, turned herself in to authorities, police announced Thursday.

Tami Jackson-Hunter faces charges for homicide by vehicle in the second degree in connection to the death of 16-year-old Camaya Harris.

Around 6:15 a.m. on January 20, officers with the Snellville Police Department were dispatched to reports of a person hit by a motor vehicle on the 2100 block of King Gate Circle.

According to police, a vehicle hit Harris while turning into a parking space. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family and members of the Snellville community held a vigil on January 23 in honor of Harris.

'She was just beautiful’ vigil held to honor life of teen hit and killed by car

Family, friends, and members of the community came together Sunday in remembrance of the 16-year-old who was killed by driver turning into parking spot.

Loved ones brought flowers, balloons, and candles in remembrance of the late high school student.

An incident report released in late January revealed the driver involved in the incident told police they pulled into the parking space in front of an apartment and felt a "bump" but did not see a pedestrian

DRIVER WHO FATALLY STRUCK SNELLVILLE TEEN FELT A ‘BUMP’ WHEN PULLING INTO PARKING SPACE, POLICE SAY

A school bus driver allegedly first saw an umbrella on the ground next to the car, indicating someone was underneath. She came up to the car "screaming" and they explained to the driver not to move the car because someone was trapped.

Jackosn-Hunter was booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

