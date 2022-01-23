Snellville community, family gather for vigil in honor of teen hit and killed by vehicle

Family and members of the Snellville community gathered Sunday, just says after a teenager was hit and killed.

Police continue to investigate the death of 16-year-old Camaya Harris after she was fatally struck by a vehicle turning into the parking lot as she walked to a school bus stop.

On Sunday evening a vigil was held in Harris' honor. Loved ones brought flowers, balloons, and candles in remembrance of the late high school student.

"It showed she loved everyone and everyone loved her," family member Natalie Hill said.

Around 6:15 a.m. on January 20, Snellville officers were dispatched to reports of a person hit by a motor vehicle on the 2100 block of King Gate Circle.

16-year-old Camaya Harris was hit and killed during her walk to a school bus stop. (Snellville Police Department)

Camaya was a student at South Gwinnett High School and was set to begin her first day of ROTC Thursday.

She was the oldest of 6 children and parents are struggling to comprehend the loss.

"We don’t need anything else but to hug on them and to hold them and to comfort them," Hill said.

"We are hoping out of all of this that the whole truth comes out and that whatever is deserved for her is served correctly," TiJuana Williams, a relative said.

Loved ones say right now they want answers as to what happened.

Police have not released the motorist's name. It is unclear if the driver will face charges.

"We need to have charges for vehicular homicide or manslaughter. Those things need to occur and that will serve the family and help us to get through it better," Williams said.

As tears flow and memories are shared many say the teen’s smile will live on forever.

"The smile when I watched the baby come out. That beautiful smile she had. I will never forget that. Ever," Hill said.

