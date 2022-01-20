Child killed by vehicle turning into parking space in Snellville, police say

Police are investigating the death of a child hit by a vehicle in Snellville Thursday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Snellville Police Department were dispatched to reports of a person hit by a motor vehicle on the 2100 block of King Gate Circle.

According to police, a vehicle hit a child while turning into a parking space.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials have not said whether the driver of the vehicle will be charged.

