'Be careful': Driver scammed at downtown Atlanta parking lot shares warning

A man says he was scammed while parking his car in a lot near Atlanta's State Farm Arena for a concert.

The man, who asked FOX 5 not to use his name, has a simple warning to drivers looking for parking for major events in downtown Atlanta.

"Be careful," he said.

The man says he was going to State Farm Arena for a concert and parked at a lot on Forsyth Street.

"There was a guy in an orange and green work vest that you can get anywhere. He was directing me in there and told me where to park. He gave me his CashApp and told me to send $15, and then I just went on to the concert," the man told FOX 5's Eric Perry.

When the concert was over, the man left the arena and found his car was still in the lot. He went home and thought it was the end of the story.

"A week later, I get a letter in the mail from LAZ parking. They are the ones who are really running the parking lot, and they had pictures of my truck and said that I was parked there illegally, and they said I never paid," the man said.

The company that owns the parking lot says the guy who the man paid was not an employee.

This man says he's stuck with a nearly $100 citation.

He hopes his story will help the next person who gets into his situation.

"Ask questions about whoever is directing you there and make sure they are working for who they say they are," he said.

A spokesperson for LAZ company confirmed with FOX 5 that they are investigating the incident.