Driver stays on-scene following deadly collision with pedestrian, Athens police say

Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 34-year-old pedestrian on Thursday night.

Police responded to the scene of the collision at about 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court and found Carly Johnson dead.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene. Investigators believe Johnson was walking in the northbound lane of Cedar Shoals Drive when a 2015 Chevrolet Impala, also going north, struck the pedestrian.

The deadly crash is the eighth Athens-Clarke County police have investigated this year.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the lead investigator at 762-400-7169.