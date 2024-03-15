Driver killed in wreck involving garbage truck in Stonecrest

One person is dead after the car they were driving was struck by a garbage truck, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

The wreck happened along Stone Mountain - Lithonia Road at Lithonia Industrial Boulevard in Stonecrest.

Fire Rescue says the garbage truck hit another driver head-on.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4 p.m. and saw the entire frontend of a four-door sedan crumpled due to the crash. All lanes were blocked.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reports traffic is backed up along Stone Mountain - Lithonia Road to S. Deshon Road.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No estimate has been given for when the crash scene will be cleared.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.