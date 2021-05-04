Driver killed in crash in southeast Atlanta
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly crash on Jonesboro Road early Tuesday morning.
Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the 2200 block of Jonesboro Road.
According to police, the driver lost control, left the road, and crashed into a fence and a parked trailer.
Investigators believe speed and the recent rainy weather were factors in the crash.
The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.
