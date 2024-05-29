Driver killed in crash involving disabled vehicle on I-20/I-285

A man is dead after the car he was driving slammed into a disabled vehicle that was stopped on the right-hand side of the road near the intersection of Interstate 20 eastbound and Interstate 285.

According to Atlanta police, the crash happened shortly after midnight May 29. Police say a 2013 Audi A 4 struck the back of a 2005 Ford Explorer.

The male driver of the Audi was unresponsive when police arrived and was pronounced deceased at the scene despite efforts of Grady EMS personnel.

Three of the 5 male occupants of the Ford Explore were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Atlanta Police Department's Accident Investigations Unit will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. The investigation is ongoing.