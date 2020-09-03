Driver killed, child injured in head-on collision in Paulding County

A driver involved in a head-on collision in Paulding County Thursday night was killed, Georgia State Patrol confirmed.

The wreck happened in the evening hours Thursday. SKY FOX 5 was over the scene on GA Highway 61 around 6:30 pm. where multiple emergency crews could be seen responding.

Authorities said the driver of a Chevy Cobalt crossed over the center line and hit a another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Cobalt was taken to a hospital where they later died, authorities said.

Georgia State Patrol troopers said a 7-year-old in the second vehicle suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.