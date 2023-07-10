Driver killed after getting out of car after crash on I-75 in Clayton County

A driver is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Clayton County around 1 a.m. July 10.

The Clayton County Police Department says that multiple vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police say that it started with a driver losing control, hitting a wall, and then coming to a stop on Interstate 75 near the Mt. Zion Boulevard exit.

A second driver then hit the first driver and a third car hit debris in the road.

As the second driver was getting out of his vehicle, he was struck by a tractor-trailer and killed.

The police department has not identified the driver at this time.