Driver found dead in flaming vehicle on Ga. 400 ramp to I-85 south, police say

The Atlanta Police Department said a car burst into flames on Saturday morning on the ramp connecting Ga. 400 south to Interstate 85 south.

Police said the driver was found dead inside the car.

A passenger was pulled from the car by first responders and hospitalized in stable condition, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to the wreck at about 3 a.m. and found a Toyota Scion engulfed in flames.

Investigators said the vehicle struck a concrete barrier wall. It overturned and caught fire.

The accident investigation is continuing, police said.

